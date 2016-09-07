Creamery plans second expansion in 3 years

ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery recently announced an expansion to the Ellsworth production facility will soon get underway and continue through early 2017.

Construction trailers have already arrived at the facility and foundation work began after Labor Day.

CEO/Manager Paul Bauer said the 28,000 square foot expansion will increase capacity at the facility by adding additional cooler and dry storage space, some of which has been designed to be converted into cooler space in the future, if needed.

In addition, new production space will allow the facility to better keep up with “value-added” product demand. The term value‐added refers to the Creamery’s consumer packaged cheese curds, small‐batch cheeses and food service product lines. This includes cheese curds ranging from 5 pound bags for food service applications and 16, 5 and 2 ounce sizes for consumer resale, and their newest product -- cheese curd crumbles.

Packaging small batch artisan cheeses, which are crafted at the Comstock facility, will transfer entirely to Ellsworth once the expansion project has been completed.

The new production space will expand operations from the current two production lines to four lines that will run simultaneously. Two of the new lines will accommodate cheese cutting and wrapping, and two will be dedicated to various cheese curd packaging.

The most recent expansion at the Creamery took place three years ago. At that time, the milk intake area was moved and expanded, additional office space was added and the retail store was tripled in size and updated to current dairy standards.

The most recent need for additional space has been necessitated by steady increases in the popularity of the Creamery’s products.

“Plain and simple, we’ve outgrown our space,” said Bauer. “At our current rate of growth, we’ll max out our production capabilities by the middle of next year. We either do something now or we stop growing.”

The new addition will be fairly simple in construction and result in no loss in current production at the facility.

The two‐story structure will be insulated cinder block construction with a white steel exterior. According to current construction timelines, the building should be weather‐tight by Jan. 1, at which time interior plumbing, wiring and finishing work will begin.

Plans are to begin to move product lines in early March with full utilization of the new space to take place in early spring of 2017.

The additional production capabilities will also lead to an expanded workforce. The Creamery is currently hiring 10 full time employees and expects to hire another 14 full time positions by the end of the project. Positions will range from general labor and line worker positions, to more skilled office personnel and production supervisors.

This is the second expansion project the Creamery has worked on with the Village of Ellsworth in recent years. Bauer worked closely with the village during the planning stages, starting with Village Board President, Jerry DeWolfe.

“He has been a great advocate for the project and the additional jobs it will bring to the community,” Bauer said.

The village board approved an $80,000 TID incentive payment to the Creamery for the expansion project at the Aug. 1 meeting. The village plans to apply for a 10-year State Trust Fund Loan to fund the project.

Village clerk Peggy Nelson explained that the Creamery is located in a Tax Incremental District, so any improvements in the district above the base value of the district when it was created may receive incentives.

“Tax dollars generated come back to the Village to pay off any incentives given or costs the Village has occurred in the district,” Nelson said. “Incentives given help businesses to make improvements, building, etc., another tool. The monies will not be used for the building but for infrastructure improvements, like parking lot improvements, water and/or sewer improvements needed, outside lighting, storm sewer, etc. The amount is based on the value being created.”

The village’s financial advisors (Ehlers) run numbers to see what amount the village can offer, and to make sure tax dollars generated will pay back the Village over the life of the district.