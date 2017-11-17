Authorities respond to 2-car crash in town of Troy

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said a 43-year-old New Richmond man sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Townsvalley Road just north of East Cove Road. That man, who was driving a white 2009 Toyota Camry, was taken to a medical facility.

The driver of the second car, a 17-year-old Hudson girl, was treated and released from the scene. She was driving a 2009 Mazda, Knudson said.

The sheriff said initial investigation of the scene indicated the New Richmond man’s car crossed the centerline before the crash occurred. Preliminary indications were that alcohol was not involved, Knudson said.

Neither driver had a passenger.