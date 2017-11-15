Separate crashes leave 2 injured in Pierce County

READ MORE: Vehicular homicide charge dropped against Minn. woman | Alert firefighter awakens couple as North Hudson attached garage burns

Deputies said Pittman was eastbound on 410th Avenue when his Ford pickup truck left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree near County Road C.

The next crash occurred at 6:54 p.m. on Highway 128 in the town of Spring Lake, where a semi-trailer driven by Somerset resident Carl J. Torkelson crashed and jackknifed.

The sheriff’s office said the 72-year-old lost control of a 2006 Peterbilt semi, which struck a guardrail before jackknifing and spilling a partial corn load.

Torkelson was transported by Spring Valley EMS to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. The extent of his injuries was also not released.