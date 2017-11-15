Search
    Separate crashes leave 2 injured in Pierce County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:29 a.m.

    Two drivers were hospitalized in separate crashes Tuesday evening on Pierce County roads.

    The first crash, reported at 5:47 p.m. Nov. 14 on 410th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth, left Arkansaw resident Jordan Pittman with undisclosed injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the 28-year-old was taken by Ellsworth EMS to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

    Deputies said Pittman was eastbound on 410th Avenue when his Ford pickup truck left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree near County Road C.

    The next crash occurred at 6:54 p.m. on Highway 128 in the town of Spring Lake, where a semi-trailer driven by Somerset resident Carl J. Torkelson crashed and jackknifed.

    The sheriff’s office said the 72-year-old lost control of a 2006 Peterbilt semi, which struck a guardrail before jackknifing and spilling a partial corn load.

    Torkelson was transported by Spring Valley EMS to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. The extent of his injuries was also not released.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

