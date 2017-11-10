Ellsworth woman hospitalized after Highway 29 crash

Deputies responded at 6:52 p.m. Nov. 9 to the crash at Highway 29 and County Road FF in the town of River Falls. According to the sheriff’s office, Dopkins was westbound on the highway when she slowed to perform a U-turn in traffic and collided with a 2010 Honda Civic driven by 27-year-old Sarah M. O’Donnell of Cottage Grove, Minn.

O’Donnell was evaluated and released on the scene for minor injuries.

River Falls EMS crews and firefighters assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.