Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man injured in Spring Valley-area crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:25 p.m.

    A Menomonie man was hospitalized early Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed in rural Spring Valley.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 7 at Highway 128 and 890th Avenue in the town of Spring Lake. The driver and lone occupant, 31-year-old Lee A. Kistner, was taken by Spring Valley ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.

    Deputies suspect Kistner was northbound on Highway 128 when the 1996 Chevy pickup he was driving left the roadway, entered a ditch and crashed into a driveway embankment.

    Deputies were also assisted at the scene by firefighters from Spring Valley and Elmwood.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentspring valleypierce county
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness