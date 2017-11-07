Man injured in Spring Valley-area crash
A Menomonie man was hospitalized early Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed in rural Spring Valley.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 7 at Highway 128 and 890th Avenue in the town of Spring Lake. The driver and lone occupant, 31-year-old Lee A. Kistner, was taken by Spring Valley ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Deputies suspect Kistner was northbound on Highway 128 when the 1996 Chevy pickup he was driving left the roadway, entered a ditch and crashed into a driveway embankment.
Deputies were also assisted at the scene by firefighters from Spring Valley and Elmwood.