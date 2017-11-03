SUV leaves road, mows down trees in River Falls
Two people were checked for injuries Friday after an SUV drove off the highway and into a grove of trees south of River Falls.
The crash, reported just before 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Highway 29 and County Road FF, didn’t appear serious, though both occupants were checked out by an EMS crew.
River Falls police said the vehicle, a southbound Ford Explorer, drove off the highway just north of County Road FF and continued on into a wooded area in the southwest corner of the intersection. Along the way, it clipped an electrical box and mowed down several small trees.
No other information was immediately available.