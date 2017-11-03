Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    SUV leaves road, mows down trees in River Falls

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:13 p.m.

    Two people were checked for injuries Friday after an SUV drove off the highway and into a grove of trees south of River Falls.

    The crash, reported just before 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Highway 29 and County Road FF, didn’t appear serious, though both occupants were checked out by an EMS crew.

    River Falls police said the vehicle, a southbound Ford Explorer, drove off the highway just north of County Road FF and continued on into a wooded area in the southwest corner of the intersection. Along the way, it clipped an electrical box and mowed down several small trees.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsRiver FallsCrashaccident
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement