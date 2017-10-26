Search
    Car-vs.-deer leads to 10-car wreck on I-94 in Hudson

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 10:32 a.m.
    The area just east of the Hudson bridge was the scene of a 10-vehicle crash Thursday, Oct. 26. File photo

    A collision with a deer on Interstate 94 led to a chain-reaction crash involving 10 vehicles during Thursday’s morning rush hour in Hudson.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. in westbound traffic near the Hudson bridge over the St. Croix River. No injuries were reported, but five of the vehicles involved had to be towed from the scene.

    The crash backed up westbound traffic beyond Mile Post 5 in St. Croix County. The scene was cleared by 7:12 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
