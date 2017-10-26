Car strikes bear in Pierce County traffic
An Elmwood woman sustained minor injuries Wednesday after striking a bear on a Pierce County roadway.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 11:09 p.m. Oct. 25 on Highway 29 west of 620th Street in the town of Martell.
The driver, Lisa Thomas, 32, told deputies she was eastbound on the highway when the 2014 Subaru she drove struck the bear. Thomas sustained minor injuries, deputies reported, but was released from the scene after being evaluated by an Ellsworth EMS crew.