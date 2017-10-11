Search
NR high school student killed in crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 5:57 p.m.
    A 16-year-old New Richmond high school student died after a crash in the town of Richmond at County Road G and 140th St. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Her name is not being released at this time. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Officers gather on the scene of a town of Richmond crash Wednesday, Oct. 11 in which a 16-year-old girl died. The girl's Toyota Corolla was struck by a semi-trailer as she was turning onto County Road G. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    TOWN OF RICHMOND -- A New Richmond High School student was killed Wednesday, Oct. 11 after a crash involving a semi-trailer.

    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the student was a 16-year-old girl. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

    The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. at County Road G and 140th Avenue in the town of Richmond when the girl’s 2001 Toyota Corrolla entered the intersection. It was struck by a 1993 Kenworth semi-trailer as the student was turning onto the county road from southbound on 140th. The student’s car was struck on the driver’s side.

    Knudson said the semi driver, a 19-year-old Centuria man, was not injured. Reconstruction teams from the sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol were attempting to determine how the crash occurred.

    Knudson said grief counselors were deployed to the high school.

    The student was wearing her seat belt, Knudson said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

    New Richmond firefighters and EMS crews assisted deputies and troopers on the scene.

