Authorities ID New Richmond student killed in crash

The crash occurred at 3:08 p.m. at County Road G and 140th Avenue in the town of Richmond when Bennig’s 2001 Toyota Corolla entered the intersection. It was struck by a 1993 Kenworth semi-trailer as Bennig was turning onto the county road from southbound on 140th. Bennig’s car was struck on the driver’s side.

Knudson said the semi driver, 19-year-old Centuria resident Weston S. Gray, was not injured. Reconstruction teams from the sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol were attempting to determine how the crash occurred.

Knudson said grief counselors were deployed to the high school.

Both drivers were seat-belted, Knudson said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The crash — St. Croix County’s seventh traffic fatality of 2017 — remains under investigation.

New Richmond firefighters and EMS crews, along with New Richmond medics, Roberts firefighters and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted deputies and troopers on the scene.