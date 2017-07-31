Alcohol suspected in 2-vehicle Pierce County crash

The crash left the driver of a second vehicle, 65-year-old Donald W. Simonson, with serious injuries. The Eau Claire resident was transported to Regions Hospital, where a spokeswoman said he was listed in good condition Monday.

Simonson’s passenger, Debra B. Simonson, 63, Eau Claire, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to Regions, where she was treated and released.

Bauer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to River Falls Area Hospital before being arrested.

According to deputies, Bauer’s 2017 Ford Escape was eastbound on 690th Avenue when it went through a stop sign and struck the northbound Simonson vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500.

Police, firefighters and ambulance service members from Ellsworth, along with Baldwin-area ambulance crews, assisted deputies at the crash, which remains under investigation.

The crash was preceded Saturday by an 11:19 a.m. wreck on County Road CC near County Road S in Maiden Rock.

In that incident, a southbound motorcycle driven by Michael Przybylski, 60, Deerwood, Minn., crashed and overturned. He was taken by Maiden Rock ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital. A passenger, identified as Suzanne Przybylski, 60, was not injured.

That crash also remains under investigation.