    Cottage Grove woman injured in rural Prescott crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:16 a.m.

    An east metro woman was hospitalized last week after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Cottage Grove resident Brenda Kuettner was southbound at about 10:06 a.m. Friday, July 28, on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove when she lost control of her motorcycle on a curve at 1220th Street and crashed.

    Kuettner was taken by River Falls EMS to Regina Hospital in Hastings for her injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed.

    Deputies were also assisted at the scene by Prescott police and Prescott firefighters. The crash remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentpierce countyprescottCottage Grovewisconsinminnesota
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
