Cottage Grove woman injured in rural Prescott crash
An east metro woman was hospitalized last week after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Cottage Grove resident Brenda Kuettner was southbound at about 10:06 a.m. Friday, July 28, on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove when she lost control of her motorcycle on a curve at 1220th Street and crashed.
Kuettner was taken by River Falls EMS to Regina Hospital in Hastings for her injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed.
Deputies were also assisted at the scene by Prescott police and Prescott firefighters. The crash remains under investigation.