Minn. motorcyclists injured in Prescott-area crash

The motorcycle driver, identified as Todd Friedges, 57, and 56-year-old passenger Charlene Friedges — both of New Market — were taken by ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Initial investigation revealed the 2006 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic was southbound on County Road F when it failed to negotiate a curve crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Escape driven by 55-year-old Beatta Smith of Hudson.

Todd Friedges was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash, through his passenger remained on the machine. Smith was not injured.

Deputies were assisted by Prescott police, River Falls firefighters and River Falls EMS. The crash remains under investigation.