Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minn. motorcyclists injured in Prescott-area crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:22 p.m.

    Two Minnesota motorcycle riders were injured last weekend after striking an SUV and then a guard rail in Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, July 23, to county roads F and FF in the town of Clifton for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

    The motorcycle driver, identified as Todd Friedges, 57, and 56-year-old passenger Charlene Friedges — both of New Market —  were taken by ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Initial investigation revealed the 2006 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic was southbound on County Road F when it failed to negotiate a curve crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Escape driven by 55-year-old Beatta Smith of Hudson.

    Todd Friedges was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash, through his passenger remained on the machine. Smith was not injured.

    Deputies were assisted by Prescott police, River Falls firefighters and River Falls EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashwisconsinminnesotaprescott
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement