Authorities confirm St. Croix River drowning death
Authorities confirmed the woman who fell into the St. Croix River over the weekend in Polk County has died.
The woman, identified as 40-year-old Staci M. Meehan, was pulled from the water after drowning Saturday, July 22, in the river south of the Osceola landing. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the Balaton, Minn., resident died early Sunday.
Polk County deputies had been called at 1:39 p.m. to a possible drowning on the river, where Osceola fire and ambulance crews responded by boat. It was later determined that Meehan, who was camping with family on a river island, had gone under while walking in the St. Croix.
She was first taken to Osceola Medical Center before being airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She died at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.