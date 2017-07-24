Search
    Authorities confirm St. Croix River drowning death

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:42 a.m.

    Authorities confirmed the woman who fell into the St. Croix River over the weekend in Polk County has died.

    The woman, identified as 40-year-old Staci M. Meehan, was pulled from the water after drowning Saturday, July 22, in the river south of the Osceola landing. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the Balaton, Minn., resident died early Sunday.

    Polk County deputies had been called at 1:39 p.m. to a possible drowning on the river, where Osceola fire and ambulance crews responded by boat. It was later determined that Meehan, who was camping with family on a river island, had gone under while walking in the St. Croix.

    She was first taken to Osceola Medical Center before being airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She died at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
