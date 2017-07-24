Authorities confirm St. Croix River drowning death

Polk County deputies had been called at 1:39 p.m. to a possible drowning on the river, where Osceola fire and ambulance crews responded by boat. It was later determined that Meehan, who was camping with family on a river island, had gone under while walking in the St. Croix.

She was first taken to Osceola Medical Center before being airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She died at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.