    Hudson-area crash survivor was 'in her last minutes' before discovery

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:20 a.m.
    St. Paul resident Nicki Adeladel (left), pictured with her twin sister Megan, is recovering from injuries sustained in a July 10 crash in the town of Hudson. Submitted photo1 / 2
    A St. Croix County sheriff's deputy noticed skid marks along the roadway at 5:24 a.m., July 10, on Trout Brook Road, which led to the discovery of this car. The driver, Nicki Adeladel, had to be extricated by firefighters before being airlifted from the area to Regions Hospital, where she remained this week. St. Croix County Sheriff's Office photo2 / 2

    The woman found trapped in a car at the bottom of a steep ditch last week in the town of Hudson was barely alive when she was discovered by law enforcement.

    A sister of Carrie Nicole Adeladel said the 34-year-old had her arm ripped off and legs crushed in the July 10 crash on Trout Brook Road. Family members later learned Adeladel — known to friends as Nicki — had likely been trapped inside her car for up to five hours before the discovery.

    "She hung on all that time," her sister Marcia Horn Kayhanfar said Tuesday, July 18. "That is just unimaginable."

    Family members launched a GoFundMe page for the St. Paul mother, who has months of recovery ahead of her.

    Horn Kayhanfar chronicled the injuries, which include an amputated left arm, broken left leg and foot, intestinal damage, broken ribs, broken vertebrae and kidney failure. Surgeons told the family that seeing someone survive injuries that extensive is virtually unheard of, Horn Kayhanfar said.

    "It's a miracle that she is here," her sister said, describing the call for help she hollered out for rescuers as being in "her last minutes."

    A St. Croix County sheriff's deputy noticed skid marks along the roadway at 5:24 a.m., which led to the discovery. Adeladel had to be extricated by firefighters before being airlifted from the area to Regions Hospital, where she remained this week.

    Horn Kayhanfar said her sister, a 2001 graduate of Lancaster (Penn.) Mennonite High School, likely will undergo more surgeries.

    The fundraiser, located at www.gofundme.com/nickiadeladel, had raised more than $4,000 in its first three days. The goal is $10,000, though Horn Kayhanfar said that amount might need to be more.

    Adeladel was working the paper route in hopes of raising money to buy a home for herself and her 13-year-old daughter, Horn Kayhanfar said.

