The bus passengers all sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals in New Richmond and Stillwater, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The bus was carrying 41 people.

The sheriff’s office responded to the call at 2:19 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Highway 35 and 200th Avenue in the town of Somerset.

Initial information indicated the SUV driver, Mackenzie M. Marty, 20, was attempting to avoid a collision in northbound Highway 35 traffic when she over-corrected and entered oncoming traffic.

Deputies said Marty was behind a 2009 Pontiac Vibe that was preparing to turn west onto 200th Avenue when witnesses reported seeing it abruptly stop in traffic. Marty drove onto the shoulder before returning to the road surface and striking the 2007 Van Hool tour bus, causing it to crash into a ditch and overturn.

Marty was checked out by EMS personnel on the scene but wasn’t hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s office. The Vibe driver, identified as 19-year-old Hannah R. Erickson, Somerset, was not injured.

The bus passengers were transported by ambulances from New Richmond EMS and Lakeview EMS. The Lorenz Bus Service-owned vehicle, bound for Warwick, N.Y., from Lindstrom, Minn., was driven by 48-year-old David A. Harris of Ramsey, Minn.

New Richmond firefighters and EMS crews assisted deputies at the scene, along with Somerset police, fire and rescue, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.