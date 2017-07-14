Fiery freeway crash kills 3 people on I-94
KNAPP -- Three people died in a fiery crash Thursday evening, July 13 on Interstate-94 between Baldwin and Menomonie.
According to a news release, at about 5:44 p.m. the Eau Claire State Patrol Post received multiple driving complaints of a black vehicle that crossed the median and traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near milepost 37 at a high rate of speed.
Near milepost 33.5 the black vehicle collided head on with a gray vehicle traveling eastbound. The gray vehicle started on fire at the scene and all three occupants died. The driver of the black vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Names are being withheld until family can be notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Dunn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.