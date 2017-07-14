Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fiery freeway crash kills 3 people

    By Sarah Young Today at 7:35 a.m.

    KNAPP -- Three people died in a fiery crash Thursday evening, July 13 on Interstate-94 between Baldwin and Menomonie.

    According to a news release, at about 5:44 p.m. the Eau Claire State Patrol Post received multiple driving complaints of a black vehicle that crossed the median and traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near milepost 37 at a high rate of speed.

    Near milepost 33.5 the black vehicle collided head on with a gray vehicle traveling eastbound. The gray vehicle started on fire at the scene and all three occupants died. The driver of the black vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Names are being withheld until family can be notified.

    The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Dunn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentsdunn countyfatalitywisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness