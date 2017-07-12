UPDATE: Xcel aims to restore power by 8 p.m.

Xcel Energy reported about 6,700 western Wisconsin customers — 1,300 of whom were from the Somerset area — were affected by the outage, caused by high winds and heavy rain. Other areas hit were Hudson and Amery, according to Xcel.

"Our goal is to restore service to everyone who can accept it by 8 p.m.," Xcel spokeswoman Christine Ouellette said in a news release.

All of the stoplights in Somerset were out except for the set of lights near Dairy Queen and Royal Credit Union as of 9:20 a.m. Two of the gas stations in town were without power as well. The only one with some power as of 9:20 a.m. was the Holiday station on Main Street.

Parts of the New Richmond area were also without power Wednesday morning. The utility reported 651 customers were without power in New Richmond, Deer Park and Star Prairie.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said storms reached the area at about 2 a.m., with the first outages being reported around 3 a.m.

He said wind was responsible for damage to at least one downtown Somerset business and a downed tree appeared to have landed on a Main Street house.

Knudson said there were no known injuries that resulted from the storm, which swept through the north metro area before moving into western Wisconsin.

