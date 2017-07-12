Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    UPDATE: Xcel aims to restore power by 8 p.m.

    By Mike Longaecker on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
    B & J Do it Best Hardware was one of the many buildings and businesses affected by Tuesday night's storm. 1 / 4
    A large branch broke off a tree on Derrick Drive in New Richmond during overnight storms early July 12. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    A portion of a tree on East Second Street in New Richmond came down during overnight storms early July 12. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Two of the three sets of stop lights in Somerset were not working as of Wednesday morning around 9:20 a.m. The Holiday station on Main Street was one of the only gas stations with power and open Wednesday morning as well. 4 / 4

    About 100 Xcel Energy workers were in western Wisconsin Wednesday, July 12, where efforts were underway to restore power after an overnight storm.

    Xcel Energy reported about 6,700 western Wisconsin customers — 1,300 of whom were from the Somerset area — were affected by the outage, caused by high winds and heavy rain. Other areas hit were Hudson and Amery, according to Xcel.

    "Our goal is to restore service to everyone who can accept it by 8 p.m.," Xcel spokeswoman Christine Ouellette said in a news release.

    All of the stoplights in Somerset were out except for the set of lights near Dairy Queen and Royal Credit Union as of 9:20 a.m. Two of the gas stations in town were without power as well. The only one with some power as of 9:20 a.m. was the Holiday station on Main Street. 

    Parts of the New Richmond area were also without power Wednesday morning. The utility reported 651 customers were without power in New Richmond, Deer Park and Star Prairie.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said storms reached the area at about 2 a.m., with the first outages being reported around 3 a.m.

    He said wind was responsible for damage to at least one downtown Somerset business and a downed tree appeared to have landed on a Main Street house.

    Knudson said there were no known injuries that resulted from the storm, which swept through the north metro area before moving into western Wisconsin.

    Outages can be reported here

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsSomersetWeatherStormPower outage
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement