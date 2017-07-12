About 2,000 without power in St. Croix County after storm

Parts of the New Richmond area were also without power Wednesday morning. The utility reported 651 customers were without power in New Richmond, Deer Park and Star Prairie.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said storms reached the area at about 2 a.m., with the first outages being reported around 3 a.m.

He said wind was responsible for damage to at least one downtown Somerset business and a downed tree appeared to have landed on a Main Street house.

Knudson said there were no known injuries that resulted from the storm, which swept through the north metro area before moving into western Wisconsin.

