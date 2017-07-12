Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    About 2,000 without power in St. Croix County after storm

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:46 a.m.

    The Somerset area appeared to take the brunt of storms that battered the area early Wednesday, July 12.

    Xcel Energy reported about 1,300 customers in Somerset were without power. Crews were in the area at about 8 a.m., but no immediate timeline was given for power restoration.

    Parts of the New Richmond area were also without power Wednesday morning. The utility reported 651 customers were without power in New Richmond, Deer Park and Star Prairie.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said storms reached the area at about 2 a.m., with the first outages being reported around 3 a.m.

    He said wind was responsible for damage to at least one downtown Somerset business and a downed tree appeared to have landed on a Main Street house.

    Knudson said there were no known injuries that resulted from the storm, which swept through the north metro area before moving into western Wisconsin.

    Check back for more.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsSomersetWeatherStormPower outage
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement