Driver extricated, airlifted after rural Hudson crash

A St. Croix County sheriff's deputy noticed skid marks leading off the roadway at 5:24 a.m. on Trout Brook Road in the town of Hudson. Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the officer got out to check and heard a woman calling for help.

The woman, identified by the sheriff's office as 34-year-old St. Paul resident Carrie Adel Adel, was found hanging out of her car with her legs pinned. Knudson said it appeared to the deputy that Adel Adel had been hanging on that way "for quite some time" before being discovered.

She was extricated by Hudson firefighters and was flown from a nearby scene by North Air Care to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Knudson said she was in critical condition at the time.

A Regions spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking Adel Adel's condition on Tuesday, July 11.

It wasn't clear when the crash actually occurred. Knudson said the deputy's familiarity with the area's roads made all the difference in finding the woman before it was too late.

"Luck was on her side that the deputy was traveling" that area at the time, Knudson said.

He said the crash remains under investigation and that deputies may be looking at the driver's speed, as well as the possibility that foggy conditions may have been present.