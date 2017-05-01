Search
    Crash sends River Falls man to hospital

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:58 p.m.

    A River Falls man was injured early Monday, May 1, when the car he was driving went off the road and struck a hay bale in rural Pierce County.

    According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Christopher Stacy was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital after the crash, which was reported at 12:27 a.m. The extent of his injuries wasn’t disclosed by authorities.

    Deputies said Stacy was southbound on 850th Street when the 2005 Ford Focus he was driving left the road and struck a round bail about a half-mile north of Highway 29 in the town of River Falls.

    Pierce County deputies were assisted at the scene by River Falls police, River Falls Area Ambulance and River Falls firefighters.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentRiver Fallspierce county
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
