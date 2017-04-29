Girl dies of apparent drowning in central Minnesota

According to the Sheriff's Office, the girl was found in about 3 feet of water about 6:10 p.m.

Life-saving efforts were begun immediately. The girl was taken by ambulance to Douglas County Hospital, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The girl's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The girl's name has not been released.

The site was next to the channel between the two lakes and near several houses on the west side of Alexandria.