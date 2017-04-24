Search
    Motorcyclist injured in Pierce County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:43 a.m.

    A Minnesota man was hospitalized Saturday after the motorcycle he was on crashed in Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 53-year-old Thomas G. Filipek of Hugo, the operator of a Victory motorcycle that crashed near Highway 10 and 1090th Street in the town of Oak Grove.

    Filipek was taken by River Falls EMS to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

    According to the news release, the crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. when Filipek lost control of the motorcycle while trying to stop at the intersection. He was injured after falling off the motorcycle during the incident.

    Deputies were assisted by River Falls EMS-Prescott and Prescott firefighters.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
