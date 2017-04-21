Clifton car crash sends 2 to hospital

The driver, 35-year-old Maureen Santovi-Delong, of Durand, apparently lost control of her 2012 Honda Civic while heading southbound on County Road F. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a field approach before coming to a stop.

Santovi-Delong was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, with undisclosed injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Tiffany Santovi, 37, of Woodbury, Minn., was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., with undisclosed injuries.

River Falls Area Ambulance and Prescott Fire Department assisted Pierce County at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.