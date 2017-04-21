Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Clifton car crash sends 2 to hospital

    By Sarah Young Today at 8:29 a.m.

    TOWN OF CLIFTON -- A car crash late Wednesday in the town of Clifton sent two women to the hospital.

    According to reports, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at 9:16 p.m. near State Highway 29 and County Road F.

    The driver, 35-year-old Maureen Santovi-Delong, of Durand, apparently lost control of her 2012 Honda Civic while heading southbound on County Road F. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a field approach before coming to a stop.

    Santovi-Delong was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, with undisclosed injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Tiffany Santovi, 37, of Woodbury, Minn.,  was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., with undisclosed injuries.

    River Falls Area Ambulance and Prescott Fire Department assisted Pierce County at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentstown of cliftonwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement