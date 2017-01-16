Man, 30, injured in Pierce County snowmobile crash
A Plum City man was hospitalized after being injured Sunday, Jan. 15 in a snowmobile crash.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Joshua Larson was taken by ambulance to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire after the crash, reported at 12:02 p.m. in the town of Union.
According to deputies, Larson was on a snowmobile trail when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. He sustained injuries to his arm and leg, according to a news release.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Department of Natural Resources officials, the Maiden Rock-Plum City Area Ambulance Service and Plum City firefighters.
The incident was the second snowmobile-related crash in less than a week in Pierce County. An Ellsworth man died on Thursday after his snowmobile collided with a vehicle in Prescott.