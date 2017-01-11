UPDATE: Menomonie man airlifted after crash

At 12:43 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol were notified of a crash with injuries and road blockage at Highway 63 and 690th Street.

A southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by the Menomonie man was heading southbound on Highway 63 when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane where a 2016 GMC Sierra pick-up and trailer struck it.

The driver of the Impala was airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement closed the highway and directed traffic to alternate routes.

A 73-year-old female passenger in the Impala was transported by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin with minor injuries. The two occupants of the Sierra, a 55-year-old man (the driver) and a 51-year-old female, both from New Hampton, Iowa, did not report injuries.

Names of those involved are being withheld until family is notified. All four individuals were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire assisted Wisconsin State Patrol.

-----

Law enforcement officials were rerouting traffic on Highway 63 in the town of Martell at about 1 p.m. Wednesday after scanner traffic reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 690th Avenue and Highway 63.

Roadways at the time of the crash were icy with some snow coverage.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Ellsworth Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire were responding.

This article will be updated as more details become available.