    UPDATE: Menomonie man airlifted after crash

    By Sarah Young on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.
    A 2009 Chevrolet Impala lost control on U.S. Highway 63 at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the town of Martell, crossed into the northbound lane and was struck by a 2016 Sierra GMC pick-up and trailer. The 74-year-old driver of the Impala was airlifted from the scene. (Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol)1 / 2
    This 2016 GMC Sierra pick-up and trailer struck a southbound Chevrolet Impala at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 690th Street in the town of Martell when the Impala lost control and went into the GMC's path. The driver and passenger in the GMC did not suffer injuries. (Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol)2 / 2

    TOWN OF MARTELL -- A 74-year-old Menomonie man was airlifted and U.S. Highway 63 closed temporarily after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Martell early Wednesday afternoon.

    At 12:43 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol were notified of a crash with injuries and road blockage at Highway 63 and 690th Street.

    A southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by the Menomonie man was heading southbound on Highway 63 when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane where a 2016 GMC Sierra pick-up and trailer struck it.

    The driver of the Impala was airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement closed the highway and directed traffic to alternate routes.

    A 73-year-old female passenger in the Impala was transported by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin with minor injuries. The two occupants of the Sierra, a 55-year-old man (the driver) and a 51-year-old female, both from New Hampton, Iowa, did not report injuries.

    Names of those involved are being withheld until family is notified. All four individuals were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire assisted Wisconsin State Patrol.

    -----

    Law enforcement officials were rerouting traffic on Highway 63 in the town of Martell at about 1 p.m. Wednesday after scanner traffic reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

    The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 690th Avenue and Highway 63. 

    Roadways at the time of the crash were icy with some snow coverage. 

    Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Ellsworth Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire were responding.

    This article will be updated as more details become available.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsHighway 63lawtonpierce countywisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
