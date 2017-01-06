Mail truck fire could have affected your postal package

There were no injuries but all the mail was destroyed.

The vehicle’s load consisted of mostly Priority Mail packages originating in Minnesota and western Wisconsin and bound for addresses in the Chicago area

On Dec. 16, the post office sent a letter of notification to impacted shippers whose addresses were in our database.

Customers who mailed packages at a postal retail window and believe their packages may have been on this truck can track their items at:https://www.usps.com/ and can file claims for loss by clicking on the File a Claim link at the same web address.

If customers have additional questions about this process, they should call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or send an email at https://www.usps.com/help/.