Pole shed, truck destroyed in St. Joe fire

St. Joseph Fire Department First Assistant Chief Charles Barrette said all animals at the property — including two horses that were being cared for elsewhere — were accounted for.

The cause was undetermined as of Wednesday, Barrette said.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office investigator Dean Fayerweather said two passersby reported the fire after seeing it from a neighboring road. Those passersby went up to the house and knocked on doors to see if anyone was home before retreating due to heat from the fire, he said.

Fayerweather said he was one of the first people on the scene and arrived to find the shed and truck engulfed in flames.

The home on the property was not damaged in the fire.

Fire crews assisting St. Joe on the scene included Hudson, Somerset and Bayport. Lakeview EMS also responded.