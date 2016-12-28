According to City Engineer Reid Wronski, the controller cabinet contains a computer, other electronic devices and wiring connections that make the actual traffic lights operate properly.

Wronski said the cabinet was so badly smashed that by Saturday morning is was determined that it could not even operate in red flashing mode.

“The entire control cabinet needs to be replaced along with all of its components,” he said. “Additional temporary signage was added.”

Wronski said the city has ordered a new cabinet and components. Those are being assembled but delivery won't be until next week.

The refurbished traffic lights should be operational by the end of next week (Jan. 6).

The estimated costs to repair the North Main/Paulson traffic light is $20,000 to $25,000. Wronski anticipates the city's insurance carrier will seek reimbursement from the driver's insurance company.

“In the meantime, the intersection will be operating as a four-way stop controlled intersection,” Wronski said. “Drivers should use extra caution and be patient with other drivers as we work to restore the operation of this signal.

“We are sorry for the inconveniences that this is causing but are grateful that nobody was injured in the accident.”