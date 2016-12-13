Search
    UPDATE: I-94 cleared after truck fire

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 1:43 p.m.
    Traffic along I-94 was stopped this morning after a semi truck east of the Roberts exit started on fire. Authorities have yet to release more information about the fire. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)1 / 3
    Traffic was being rerouted from the eastbound lane back onto the westbound lane of I-94 this morning after a burning semi truck caused a shutdown of the highway. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)2 / 3
    The long line of eastbound traffic on I-94 was stopped this morning after a semi truck started on fire along the highway. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)3 / 3

    ROBERTS -- A semi truck fire about a mile east of the Roberts exit this morning slowed traffic to a halt along I-94 in Western Wisconsin for several hours as emergency personnel arrived on scene to extinguish the flames and control the traffic.

    The truck was filled with mail.

    The entrance to I-94 was closed at the Highway 65 eastbound ramp and it wasn't clear when that entrance would be opened.

    As of 11 a.m. this morning, the State Patrol had yet to issue a press release about the situation.

    UPDATE:

    The Wisconsin State Patrol issued the following news release regarding the incident ...

    The tractor-trailer that burned along I-94 was carrying U.S. mail. (Submitted photo)The details of the crash are as follows:

    On Dec. 13, at approximately 8:22 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a semi fire on I-94 eastbound near mile marker11.

    When officers arrived the semi-tractor was fully engulfed and the fire had spread into the trailer. The driver was not injured. Due to the hazardous conditions of the fire and safety of emergency responders the emergency alternate route was activated for the eastbound traffic on I-94.

    The semi unit, operated by Navigation Group Inc. from Downers Grove, Ill., was transporting U.S. mail. A U.S. postal inspector was dispatched to the scene to assist in the clean-up and security of the mail. The scene was cleared and traffic was re-opened at 12:46 p.m.

    Assisting agencies included Roberts Fire Department, River Falls Fire Department, United Fire Department, St. Croix County Highway Department, and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
