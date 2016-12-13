Search
    Semi on fire shuts down traffic along I-94

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 11:35 a.m.
    Traffic along I-94 was stopped this morning after a semi truck east of the Roberts exit started on fire. Authorities have yet to release more information about the fire. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)1 / 3
    Traffic was being rerouted from the eastbound lane back onto the westbound lane of I-94 this morning after a burning semi truck caused a shutdown of the highway. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)2 / 3
    The long line of eastbound traffic on I-94 was stopped this morning after a semi truck started on fire along the highway. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)3 / 3

    ROBERTS -- A semi truck fire about a mile east of the Roberts exit this morning slowed traffic to a halt along I-94 in Western Wisconsin for several hours as emergency personnel arrived on scene to extinguish the flames and control the traffic.

    One unconfirmed source told the New Richmond News that the burning semi was filled with mail.

    The entrance to I-94 was closed at the Highway 65 eastbound ramp and it wasn't clear when that entrance would be opened.

    As of 11 a.m. this morning, the State Patrol had yet to issue a press release about the situation.

    More will be provided here when it becomes available.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
