Semi on fire shuts down traffic along I-94
ROBERTS -- A semi truck fire about a mile east of the Roberts exit this morning slowed traffic to a halt along I-94 in Western Wisconsin for several hours as emergency personnel arrived on scene to extinguish the flames and control the traffic.
One unconfirmed source told the New Richmond News that the burning semi was filled with mail.
The entrance to I-94 was closed at the Highway 65 eastbound ramp and it wasn't clear when that entrance would be opened.
As of 11 a.m. this morning, the State Patrol had yet to issue a press release about the situation.
More will be provided here when it becomes available.