Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver crashes into plow on the interstate

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 3:04 p.m.

    A 27-year-old Winona, Minn., man lost control of his vehicle on slippery pavement and ran into the rear of a 2016 Mack snowplow truck operated by St. Croix County just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-94 at mile marker 12 near Roberts.

    The crash was in the I-94 westbound lane. The county plow truck was driven by a 60-year-old Baldwin man.

    The Winona driver was injured and taken by River Falls Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life threatening injuries.

    Both drivers were buckled in. The Baldwin driver was uninjured.

    The crash is still under investigation. The River Falls Fire Department also responded.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidents
    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
    Advertisement
    randomness