Driver crashes into plow on the interstate
A 27-year-old Winona, Minn., man lost control of his vehicle on slippery pavement and ran into the rear of a 2016 Mack snowplow truck operated by St. Croix County just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-94 at mile marker 12 near Roberts.
The crash was in the I-94 westbound lane. The county plow truck was driven by a 60-year-old Baldwin man.
The Winona driver was injured and taken by River Falls Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were buckled in. The Baldwin driver was uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation. The River Falls Fire Department also responded.