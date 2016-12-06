Search
    Update: Kinnickinnic crash results in death

    By Gretta Stark Today at 12:13 p.m.

    The late Monday afternoon, Dec. 5, two-vehicle crash in the town of Kinnickinnic has resulted in the death of Duane Cernohous, 55, of River Falls.

    The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of County Road JJ. Cernohous's vehicle, northbound, collided with the back end of a Skid Steer, also northbound on JJ. Cernohous was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he died.

    The driver of the Skid Steer, Amy Nederhiser, 26, of River Falls, was treated at the crash scene and released.

    According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department, preliminary evidence suggests that Cernohous was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Nederheiser was buckled in.

    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
