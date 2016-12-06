Update: Kinnickinnic crash results in death

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of County Road JJ. Cernohous's vehicle, northbound, collided with the back end of a Skid Steer, also northbound on JJ. Cernohous was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he died.

The driver of the Skid Steer, Amy Nederhiser, 26, of River Falls, was treated at the crash scene and released.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department, preliminary evidence suggests that Cernohous was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Nederheiser was buckled in.