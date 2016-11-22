Breanna Kae Kinneman was eastbound on Highway 29 at about 12:10 a.m. Nov. 19 in a 2006 Honda Accord when she swerved to miss a deer and struck a guardrail near County Road MM, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Kinneman was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with what deputies called "severe injuries."

According to a Gofundme site set up for Kinneman, she sustained "severe injuries to both of her legs." A written entry describes how Kinneman could be left with lifelong mobility issues as a result of the crash.

Kinneman's Gofundme page is looking to raise $30,000.

Wisconsin State Patrol and River Falls EMS, fire and police assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The accident is under investigation.