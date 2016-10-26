Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Freeway crash brings Hudson traffic to a crawl

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:48 p.m.
    Emergency crews tended to a semi-trailer that crashed Wednesday afternoon in westbound traffic on Interstate 94 at Hudson, just east of the St. Croix bridge. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Westbound interstate traffic was brought to a halt Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, after a semi-trailer crashed just before the St. Croix River bridge.

    One lane of traffic was opened up, allowing Interstate 94 traffic to move slowly past the wrecked rig, which crashed at 1:40 p.m., according to the state's transportation department.

    Details on the crash weren't immediately available, though scanner traffic indicated emergency crews were prepared to handle leaking fluid. It wasn't clear to what degree, if any, the driver was injured, or what the semi was hauling.

    State transportation officials said the crash could affect traffic for up to two hours.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsaccidentInterstate 94HudsonTrafficCrash
    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement