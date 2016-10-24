The victim, identified by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office as 16-year-old Kyra F. Hayes, died Friday in a crash on Highway 35 in the town of Troy. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a sheriff’s office news release

Deputies said Hayes was driving a northbound 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada that left the roadway at 3:21 p.m. and crashed in the median in the 400 block of Highway 35. Hayes was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled several times during the crash.

Preliminary investigation of the crash, however, revealed Hayes’ vehicle was nearly struck by another northbound vehicle moments before the crash. The driver of that car, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Makellia S. Jensen, was witnessed with both hands on a cellphone “seconds before the crash,” according to the release.

Jensen’s vehicle “drifted into the lane occupied by Hayes, causing Hayes to take evasive action” and crashing, according to the release, which states the vehicles did not make contact with each other.

Deputies said Jensen, of Big Lake, Minn., turned around after the crash and returned to the scene. She and a passenger, 22-year-old Minneapolis resident Kalen L. Chase, were not injured.

The crash, which remained under investigation Monday, was the fifth traffic fatality of 2016 in St. Croix County.

The sheriff’s office did not state what, if any, consequences Jensen might face as a result of the incident.

River Falls firefighters, River Falls EMS workers and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers assisted deputies at the scene.