UPDATE: Highway 35 crash victim ID'd as Beldenville girl

Deputies said Hayes was driving a northbound 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada that left the roadway at 3:21 p.m. and crashed in the median in the 400 block of Highway 35. Hayes was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled several times during the crash.

The crash, which remained under investigation, was the fifth traffic fatality of 2016 in St. Croix County.

River Falls firefighters, River Falls EMS workers and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers assisted deputies at the scene.