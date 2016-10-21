Search
    UPDATE: Fatal afternoon crash closes Hwy. 35 north of River Falls

    By Gretta Stark Today at 4:39 p.m.
    Several emergency responders were on-scene at the crash Friday afternoon.1 / 3
    Northbound traffic on Highway 35 was re-routed onto Glover Road Friday afternoon. A rollover crash has reportedly occurred just north of there on Highway 35.2 / 3
    A crash was reported on Highway 35 just north of Glover Road at about 3:24 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 21.3 / 3

    A fatal crash just north of Glover Road closed a portion of the northbound lane of Highway 35 Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. River Falls emergency responders were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

    Chief Deputy Scott Knudson of the St. Croix County Sheriff's office said it was a one-vehicle rollover crash. The victim was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and was the vehicle's only occupant. 

    More than one River Falls Ambulance was on scene, along with several law enforcement vehicles and personnel, and at least one fire truck. 

    While northbound Highway 35 traffic was detoured onto Glover Road, one southbound lane stayed open as traffic there moving slowly past the scene of the crash -- one that appeared to have taken place in the northbound lane.

    Northbound 35 was still closed at the crash site, after 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

    Knudson encouraged people traveling on Highway 35 to be careful driving in the area of the crash. As emergency personnel could still be on scene, Knudson asked drivers to slow down, and merge into the appropriate lane, when necessary. 

    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
