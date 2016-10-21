Afternoon crash closes Hwy. 35 north of River Falls

Emergency dispatch traffic indicated the crash was a rollover with a person inside thrown from a vehicle.

More than one River Falls Ambulance was on scene, along with several law enforcement vehicles and personnel, and at least one fire truck.

While northbound Highway 35 traffic was detoured onto Glover Road, one southbound lane stayed open as traffic there moving slowly past the scene of the crash -- one that appeared to have taken place in the northbound lane.

An hour later, northbound 35 was still closed at the crash site.