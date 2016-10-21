Search
    Afternoon crash closes Hwy. 35 north of River Falls

    By Gretta Stark Today at 4:39 p.m.
    Several emergency responders were on-scene at the crash Friday afternoon.1 / 3
    Northbound traffic on Highway 35 was re-routed onto Glover Road Friday afternoon. A rollover crash has reportedly occurred just north of there on Highway 35.2 / 3
    A crash was reported on Highway 35 just north of Glover Road at about 3:24 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 21.3 / 3

    A crash just north of Glover Road closed a portion of the northbound lane of Highway 35 Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. River Falls emergency responders were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

    Emergency dispatch traffic indicated the crash was a rollover with a person inside thrown from a vehicle. 

    More than one River Falls Ambulance was on scene, along with several law enforcement vehicles and personnel, and at least one fire truck. 

    While northbound Highway 35 traffic was detoured onto Glover Road, one southbound lane stayed open as traffic there moving slowly past the scene of the crash -- one that appeared to have taken place in the northbound lane.

    An hour later, northbound 35 was still closed at the crash site.

    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
