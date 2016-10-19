'Medical emergency' sends driver careening

Police say the 29-year-old man from Cottage Grove, Minn., had a “medical emergency” while driving.

He walked away from the crash with help from River Falls EMS workers.

He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was not believed to be seriously hurt.

Police do not have a damage estimate yet for either the light pole or Family Fresh building. The supermarket's east-side wall did not appear to be badly damaged.