    'Medical emergency' sends driver careening

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 12:10 p.m.
    River Falls Police Sgt. Jeff Sather (center) along with other officers handle the downtown crash investigation Oct. 18 as they interview witnesses. (River Falls Journal photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Traffic on Main Street River Falls was snarled before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, by a southbound driver who lost control and crashed into a light pole and then veered into the outer wall of Family Fresh Market, 303 S. Main St.

    Police say the 29-year-old man from Cottage Grove, Minn., had a “medical emergency” while driving.

    He walked away from the crash with help from River Falls EMS workers. 

    He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was not believed to be seriously hurt.

    Police do not have a damage estimate yet for either the light pole or Family Fresh building. The supermarket's east-side wall did not appear to be badly damaged.

    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
