Van crashes on Highway 10 in Pierce County
Firefighters from Prescott were among crews called Tuesday morning to a crash on Highway 10 in the town of Oak Grove.
Crews responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the call at Highway 10 and 1150th Street for a cargo van that crashed. The crash appeared to dislodge the van’s fuel tank from the body of the vehicle; initial reports indicated gas was leaking.
Two River Falls ambulances responded to the scene, along with Pierce County sheriff's deputies and Ellsworth police. It wasn’t clear to what degree, if any, the driver or any passengers may have been injured.
