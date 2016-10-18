UPDATE: Red Wing man ID'd as Highway 10 crash victim
A Red Wing man was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 10 in the town of Oak Grove.
Crews responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the call at Highway 10 and 1150th Street for a cargo van that crashed. The crash appeared to dislodge the van’s fuel tank from the body of the vehicle. Officers later confirmed it struck a metal culvert after leaving the road.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 56-year-old Joseph Smith. His van left the road while he was experiencing a medical condition, according to a news release.
Smith was taken by River Falls ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.
Pierce County sheriff's deputies, who were assisted at the scene by Prescott firefighters, said the crash remains under investigation.