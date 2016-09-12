Man, 46, injured in town of Trimbelle motorcycle crash

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said 46-year-old Ross A. Sletten was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing after a crash reported at 3:29 p.m. on County Road O in the town of Trimbelle.

According to a news release, Sletten, of Crystal, Minn., was southbound on County Road O about a mile south of 480th Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve in the road.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail and threw Sletten from the machine. He was taken to the hospital by Ellsworth ambulance. The news release did not describe the extent of Sletten’s injuries.

Ellsworth firefighters and the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted deputies at the scene.