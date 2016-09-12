Search
    Man, 46, injured in town of Trimbelle motorcycle crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:21 a.m.

    A Twin Cities man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle crash in rural Pierce County.

    Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said 46-year-old Ross A. Sletten was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing after a crash reported at 3:29 p.m. on County Road O in the town of Trimbelle.

    According to a news release, Sletten, of Crystal, Minn., was southbound on County Road O about a mile south of 480th Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve in the road.

    The motorcycle struck a guardrail and threw Sletten from the machine. He was taken to the hospital by Ellsworth ambulance. The news release did not describe the extent of Sletten’s injuries.

    Ellsworth firefighters and the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted deputies at the scene.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
