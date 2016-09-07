Search
    Ellsworth man trapped in Jeep after rollover

    By Sarah Young Today at 11:44 a.m.

    TOWN OF RIVER FALLS -- An Ellsworth man was trapped in his vehicle after it rolled several times early Wednesday morning on Highway 65.

    Gary Christman, 52, was traveling southbound on Highway 65 near County Road O in the town of River Falls when his 2004 Jeep Liberty apparently crossed the center line, entered the east ditch and rolled multiple times. He was trapped in the vehicle when law enforcement arrived shortly after 2:17 a.m.

    Christman was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries. A hospital spokesperson said Christman's condition was listed as "good" at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by River Falls Police, River Falls Fire, River Falls EMS and River Falls First Responders. The accident remains under investigation.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
