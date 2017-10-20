City seeks public input for design charrette

A design charrette is set for Wednesday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 28.

"Three-and-a-half days of an interactive discussion is probably the best way for me to describe it," said SEH project consultant Mark Lobermaier.

The charrette will start with a public presentation Wednesday evening. Following that, planning and design teams will be available in an open studio set up in the River Falls Public Library.

There will be a preliminary presentation Friday evening, and a final presentation of designs Saturday.

Throughout the charrette people will be able to stop by and share their ideas and thoughts about what they'd like to see the Kinni Corridor look like in the future. Planning and design teams will start to create drafts of what some of those ideas might look like.

"What they're going to be developing is design concepts that will fit into a final corridor plan," Lobermaier said. "It's not about dam removal, it is about the overall corridor."

So while some design concepts might focus on removing or keeping the dams, others may be unrelated to the dams. Lobermaier said they may focus on things such as river access or the area around the river downtown.

The design concepts will not be a full preliminary design, but a visual presentation of some ideas that will help the committee ultimately come up with a recommendation to the council: regarding the dams, while ultimately creating the entire Kinni Corridor plan.

"I think most people respond much better to visuals," Lobermaier said.

The idea is for community members to share their vision for the River Corridor and see it presented visually.

Lobermaier said it's important to remember the Kinni Corridor Plan is meant to guide the way the corridor is developed over the next 20 years or so.

What's next

After the charrette, the corridor committee will shift its focus back to developing a recommendation to the City Council on whether or not to relicense the city's two hydroelectric dams. Lobermaier pointed out that this decision had not been made yet, and that the charrette will help the committee come up with a recommendation for the City Council, which will ultimately make the decision on the hydro facilities.

"We want the information that comes out of the charrette to help guide the decision, along with the tech talks," Lobermaier said.

The decision on the hydros is due by February 2018. After that, the committee will shift back to planning the corridor at large.

Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 25

6-8:30 p.m. Public session #1, including Kinni Project update, a charrette process review, and an ideas workshop

Thursday, Oct. 26

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Community Design Studio open to the public

Friday, Oct. 27,

9 a.m. to noon. Community Design Studio open to the public

Noon to 4 p.m. Gallery display of design exploration

4-6 p.m. Public session #2, presentation and discussion of initial design concepts

Saturday, Oct. 28

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallery display of design exploration

5 - 7 p.m. Public session #3, open house/presentation of alternative design scenarios.

How to participate

Those interested in taking part can come to the library for one of the public meetings, to visit with the design staff who will be on hand, and/or share their visions for the river corridor.

"Community engagement is critical to the success of the Kinni Corridor Project," said City Administrator Scot Simpson. "The City is pleased to offer this intensive, hands-on opportunity for community members to be more intimately involved in the design process. After a year of Tech Talks, sharing opportunities, and community discussions, it's time to put pen to paper. I encourage all residents to take part in this critical phase of corridor planning."

For more information, visit " target="_blank">kinnicorridor.org/engage/charrette.