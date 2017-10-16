Fall festivity: 3 projects to bring season inside

Just sharpen your scissors and plug in the hot glue gun because these three crafts — Faux Acorns made out of plastic eggs, adorable No-Sew Fabric Pumpkins and an elaborate (but effortless) DIY Pumpkin Centerpiece will create a home worth showing off all autumn long.

Faux Acorns

Supplies

• Plastic eggs

• Jute twine

• Pinecones

• Twigs

• Scissors

• Gold acrylic paint and paint brush (optional)

• Spray paint (bronze, white, black chalkboard paint, clear polyurethane)

Directions

Open the plastic eggs, laying each half down on newspaper or cardboard. Thoroughly coat each half with spray paint; wait until dry and apply a second coat. Add a layer of clear polyurethane spray paint to protect them. Once dry, assemble eggs.

For jute-wrapped eggs: Cut twine at least four arms-lengths long. Glue a short stem to the thick end of the egg. Apply hot glue along the egg seam and begin wrapping twine, row-by-row, around the egg. Cut excess and secure end strand with hot glue.

For pinecone-topped eggs: Use a heavy-duty scissors to cut a handful of pine cone scales. (I found this works best with a large pine cone with scales that are spread out.) Apply hot glue along the egg seam and secure pinecone scales, row-by-row, around the egg. Once fully decorated, glue a short stem on top.

Optional: Lightly brush the pinecone-topped eggs with gold paint to add some flair.

Craft adapted from Domesticallyblissful.com

No-Sew Fabric Pumpkins

Supplies

• Fabric of choice (I used plaid flannel and floral corduroy)

• Jute twine

• Polyfill stuffing

• Rubber bands

• Mod Podge craft glue and sealer

• Pencil

• Scissors

• Hot glue gun and glue

Directions

Cut a piece of burlap 12 by 16 inches. Join the two 12-inch sides — right sides together — with a strip of hot glue. Press the fold to one side.

Then cut six 17-inch pieces of jute twine and knot them together. With the burlap sleeve still inside out, place the twine bundle inside with the knot protruding from one end. Secure the end of the sleeve with a rubber band, leaving the knot still protruding.

Turn the sleeve right side out and stuff with polyfill. Close the other end of the sleeve with a rubber band.

Bring the jute strands up from the bottom of the pumpkin one at a time, pulling tightly to create the pumpkin sections. Tuck each strand under the rubber band and tie. Space them as evenly as possible until all six have been tied.

Leaving twine attached, use excess strands to tie a tight knot around the top of the pumpkin, covering the rubber band. Cut excess twine and the protruding fabric at the top of the pumpkin to about 1 inch in length.

Cut an arms-length of twine. Use hot glue to tightly wrap and secure twine around the base of the soon-to-be stem. Continue wrapping upward to create a stem. Cut excess and secure end strand with hot glue.

To form tendrils: Lightly coat a pencil in Mod Podge. Wrap a piece of twine tightly around the pencil and lightly coat in a layer of Mod Podge. Allow it to set for 5 minutes. Carefully unwrap and curl around your finger to reform the tendril. (I used a bobby pin to hold in place until dried.)

Craft adapted from Confessionsofaplateaddict.blogspot.com

DIY Pumpkin Centerpiece

Supplies

• Hollow faux pumpkin

• Styrofoam block

• Serrated knife

• Scissors

• Hot glue gun and glue

• Fall stems (pinecones, berry stems, white flowers, fabric leaf stems, sunflower)

Directions

Cut a circle opening on the top of the pumpkin. (You'll want the hole large enough to fit your Styrofoam block through. I had to cut mine down quite a bit.) Use hot glue to secure the block inside.

Fill your pumpkin with fall stems, creating intentional height variation. (I started with white flowers until the arrangement looked full and then added detail and height with berry stems, leaves and a pumpkin topper.)

Craft adapted from Apumpkinandaprincess.com