The Senate voted 51-49 early Friday morning to reject the so called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare, which would have thrown out requirements that Americans buy health insurance and make larger employers offer it to their workers while delaying a tax for medical devices.

Three Republicans joined all Democrats including Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin in voting no. The "skinny repeal" would have triggered negotiations with the House on a final compromise but the next move is now uncertain. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll seek ideas from Democrats.

Police Release Names Of Man, Officer In Deadly Shooting

EAU CLAIRE — Investigators have released the names of the man and an officer involved in a deadly shooting last weekend.

Eau Claire police said Wednesday that 59-year-old Michael Caponigro was shot and killed by Sergeant Jesse Henning. Henning has been with the department for eight years.

Caponigro was shot to death when he fired at police with a shotgun from inside a house.

Analysts: Wisconsin Gas Prices To Remain Relatively Stable

Wisconsin gas prices have been relatively stable this summer, and analysts say it should stay that way for a while.

The state's Triple "A" said the average price of regular unleaded is about $2.25 per gallon Thursday. That's about 2 cents more than a month ago, and 6 cents more than a year ago — and it's also 3 cents cheaper than the national average.

Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan says OPEC's efforts to cut foreign oil production have been offset by higher U.S. fuel production — and that has helped prevent a big price spike at the pump.

He says the relative stability should continue, barring a disaster like a hurricane in the Gulf Coast where half of the nation's refinery space is located.

Janesville Fair Shuts Down Ride After Deadly Ohio Incident

JANESVILLE — The Rock County 4H Fair in Janesville has shut down its "Fire Ball" ride after the same ride malfunctioned in Ohio and killed one person.

Fair Board president Randy Thompson told WCLO Radio he knows of no problems with the Rock County ride but it's better to be safe than sorry.

The Fire Ball swings and spins its riders at the same time — and the one at the Ohio State Fair broke apart Wednesday night. It was shut down for an inspection after 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell died and seven others were seriously hurt.

Foxconn Signs "Memorandum Of Understanding" For New State Plant

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou have signed a "memorandum of understanding" as the Taiwanese technology firm gets ready to set up shop in Wisconsin.

A ceremony was held Thursday at the Milwaukee Art Museum where Gou praised state leaders for their efforts and hailed the Republican Walker for his aggressive work in winning the new $10 billion plant that could eventually have up to 13,000 employees making LCD screens.

Gou told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Foxconn will have several buildings at a spread out campus — and the plant will make Apple Eight "K" plus Five "G" iPhones with the sharpest definition and the highest speeds.

Lawmakers must still approve a $3 billion package of tax incentives for Foxconn, and the Journal Sentinel says the company is trying to snap up farmland in a 1,000 section near Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant in Racine County.

$3 Billion To Foxconn Is ‘Transformational,’ Not ‘Outrageous’

Governor Scott Walker hits the airwaves to defend the state's proposed $3 billion in tax breaks to Foxconn so they'll put their new LCD screen plant in Wisconsin.

The Republican Walker told WTAQ talk show host Jerry Bader in Green Bay that the state's proposal is "transformational," not "outrageous." And they'll get the full amount in 15 years only if they invest $10 billion of their own cash, and create 13,000 jobs as promised.

Walker also went on CNBC and two Milwaukee radio stations to try and get taxpayers behind the incentives. Walker says Foxconn wants to break ground next year on a 20-million-square-foot plant and start operations in 2020.

The governor says it will take 10,000 people just to build it, and the construction workers would come from northern Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Four Injured In Seaplane Crash At EAA

OSHKOSH — Four people have been hospitalized after a seaplane tipped while trying to take off from a water base at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh. Winnebago County sheriff's deputies say three people from Minnesota were aboard the craft — one escaped while two others were trapped and later rescued — and an emergency responder was the fourth person hurt. No names were released but officials say two of the four people were in critical condition at last word. Witnesses say the Lake Renegade amphibious craft was just rising from Lake Winnebago when it tipped and crashed in choppy waters around eight Thursday night. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.