'Great Greenwood Giveaway' is back

Set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the Greenwood Elementary gym, is one of two school-wide service learning projects under the character education umbrella, said Principal Nate Schurman. The other is a neighborhood leaf-raking event.

"At Greenwood, we try and teach our kids that even though they're little, they can make a big difference in the lives of others," Schurman said. "This event provides an opportunity for them to do that. We believe strongly in promoting service and helping kids understand that giving can feel better than getting."

This is the sixth GGG. It ran annually for about five years. However, Schurman said, Greenwood took a year off last year, to give families a break from gathering items for the GGG.

The last GGG drew some 800 community members, Schurman said.

Greenwood students and staff have been collecting clothes, toys, books, and household items from their families. They'll sort and organize these items to be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The GGG doesn't collect electronics, stuffed animals or furniture.

Any leftover items will be donated to the Salvation Army, Schurman said, so everything collected will go to a good cause.

Deiss Trailer was set to again donate a semi trailer for the school to use to store the donated items until they are moved into the gym Friday, for Saturday's event.

Character education

The GGG and the leaf-rake in fall are part of Greenwood's character education efforts. Greenwood has been recognized for its character education in the past, earning an honorable mention from the Wisconsin Character Education Partnership in 2016, and being named a 2017 State School of Character.

"We are honored to receive recognition as a state school of character," Schurman said. "Greenwood students, teachers, and parents all have a role in this recognition and we aim to uphold it through our actions into the future."

Schurman said it was six to seven years ago that Greenwood began to make a conscious effort to teach students character through service.

"At that point all grade levels engaged in some kind of service work," Schurman said. "For instance, first and fourth grade created and managed a community garden with produce going to the food shelf, second grade visits the Kinnick home and does activities with the residents, third graders pack the backpacks with food as part of the district backpack program and so on.

"Our teachers felt we needed some service work in which the whole school could participate, which is where the GGG came from."