The mission of the "America's Dairyland" social media series is to highlight the faces that represent Wisconsin's dynamic dairy industry.

"This 'America's Dairyland' series offers an opportunity to meet the people who call Wisconsin home and strive to educate, advocate and make the milk used for Wisconsin dairy and cheese," said Patrick Geoghegan, senior vice president of communications for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

"Wisconsin is full of people who are passionate about the dairy industry and those showcased in this series are just a few of the wonderful people connected to America's Dairyland."

The Spierings family launched their farm in 2013 but faced a flurry of adversities. From a tornado, to the "polar vortex" of 2014, the couple discusses what farm life was like in the first couple of years and how they managed to make it through each challenge.

"We had just disaster after disaster," said Adam.

"You just keep your faith in each other and your ideas," added Kaitlin. "You kind of have a little bit of blind optimism to keep you going every day."

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and Discover Wisconsin launched a story in March about Kim Bremmer, a speaker and blogger who covers issues relevant to today's dairy farmers. In May, the series will premiere a story about Juan Quezada, who joined Milk Source in Kewaunee as a milker in the '90s and climbed the ranks to director of safety, recruiting and training.

To view the Spierings' story, visit facebook.com/discoverwisconsin.com.